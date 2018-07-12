Blackhawks Trade Marian Hossa’s Contract To Coyotes In Seven-Player Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks successfully unloaded Marian Hossa’s contract Thursday when they traded him, along with two other players and a 2019 third-round draft pick, to the Arizona Coyotes.

Here are the details of the entire trade:

OFFICIAL: The #Blackhawks have acquired Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta, Andrew Campbell and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from Arizona in exchange for Marian Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third-round pick. pic.twitter.com/2C2QxZkIGX — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 12, 2018

Hossa is signed for three more seasons with a salary cap hit of $5.275 million. He didn’t play last season because of a skin disorder and won’t ever play in the NHL again. Hossa was placed on long-term injury reserve during the 2017-18 campaign.

To make Hossa’s contract worth taking for the Coyotes, the ‘Hawks had to give up a promising young forward in Vinnie Hinostroza, who tallied 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 50 games last season.

The Blackhawks didn’t have a ton of salary cap space before this deal, and now they have some more room to make another trade to improve their roster.

Chicago failed to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, ending a nine-year postseason appearance streak that included Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images