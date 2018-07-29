Blake Swihart Becoming More Comfortable At Plate With Increased Playing Time

With injuries to Christian Vazquez and Rafael Devers, Blake Swihart is getting more opportunities to play for the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old started Sunday’s game at third base for the first time in his career and looked like a natural. He even began a 5-4-3 double play to start the fourth inning in Boston’s 3-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

But aside from his defense, Swihart also had a solid game at the plate, going 2-for-4 on the afternoon.

After the game, Swihart caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about his comfort level at the dish, as well as Nathan Eovaldi’s debut and Jackie Bradley Jr’s near-impossible catch.

To hear all of Swihart’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason

