Boston Bruins Foundation To Hold Raffle For Family Of Fallen Weymouth Police Officer

On Monday, the Boston Bruins announced they would be holding a raffle in order to help support the family of fallen Weymouth police officer, Michael Chesna, who was tragically killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

The Bruins Foundation will be raffling off four tickets to participate in the 15th annual Boston Bruins Golf Tournament that will occur on Sept. 4.

“The winner of this raffle will participate in the tournament and will have their foursome paired with a Bruins celebrity,” a team-provided press release states.

The tournament includes B’s management, coaches, alumni and players and will take place at the International in Bolton, Mass.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can click here. The raffle will be open until 5 p.m. on July 27.

