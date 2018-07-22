Brandin Cooks Has Great Reaction To Tom Brady’s Impressive Instagram Video

Sometimes it’s tough to remember that Tom Brady has been on this planet for over four decades.

Just ask one of his former teammates.

Brady turned in a social media sensation over the weekend which saw the New England Patriots quarterback uncork a picture-perfect deep pass to connect with his target, who happened to be riding on the back of a moving golf cart.

The impressive trick pass caught the attention of former Patriots wideout Brandin Cooks, who asked TB12 “You sure you 40 bro?” in the comment section. The five-time Super Bowl champion turned in an equally fitting response, replying “I have to throw it FAR to you!!!!!” to the new Los Angeles Rams receiver.

The scariest part is, Brady won’t be 40 much longer, as the superstar signal-caller will celebrate his 41st birthday August 3.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports