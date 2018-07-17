Brandin Cooks Signs Five-Year Extension With Rams For A Whole Lot Of Money

The Los Angeles Rams wasted little time locking up their new wide receiver.

The Rams on Tuesday announced a five-year contract extension for Brandin Cooks. The deal is worth a reported $80 million over the life of the pact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Cooks’ deal is a massive one compared to the current receiver market. In terms of average money per year, Cooks now ranks tied for fourth among all NFL wideouts. Coincidentally, he shares that spot with Sammy Watkins, the former Rams receiver who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for three years and $48 million in March.

Cooks’ average annual value is right in line with the likes of Mike Evans ($16.5 million) and DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million), and he’ll average just $1 million less per season than the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown.

Los Angeles obviously is very much committed to the speedy wideout after acquiring him in April from the New England Patriots in exchange for a first- and sixth-round draft pick.

