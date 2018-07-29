Braves Announcer Rips Dodgers Players In Ultimate Get-Off-My-Lawn Take

Photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images

People are entitled to their opinions, even if those opinions are really, really dumb.

Case in point: Atlanta Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson, who apparently is the fashion gatekeeper for Major League Baseball.

During the Braves’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Simpson went on a rant about the clothes Dodgers players wore during batting practice. Essentially, Simpson, a former Dodger himself, believes players shouldn’t wear casual attire, such as t-shirts and shorts, during practice, and instead should dress “professionally” and wear clothes that enable fans to identify them.

“You know I grew up in the Dodger organization, and certainly was taught how to play professional baseball and how to do things the right way,” Simpson told play-by-play man Chip Caray during the Fox SportSouth broadcast. “I want you to look at some things going on today at batting practice here with the Dodgers. What do you see? You see t-shirts, you see Chase Utley with no socks, pants up over his knees, a t-shirt. This was prevalent with their whole team.”

” … And I think about fans that come to SunTrust Park who are Dodgers’ fans, they have no idea who any of them are, nobody had any kind of uniform on or batting practice shirt with their name on their jersey. They looked very unprofessional. And I think I can say this because I know what the Dodger organization is all about.”

Simpson didn’t stop there.

“And if I were a Dodger fan, I’d be embarrassed. And I don’t know how Major League Baseball allows such attire when the gates are open and fans are watching. Chase Utley, I’ve had nothing but respect for him his whole career, I think he’s a great player, I thought he always played the game the right way. That was an embarrassment, what he had on during batting practice.”

(You can click here to listen to Simpson’s rant.)

As you might expect, reaction to Simson’s grumpy take was almost universally negative. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was among those displeased with the criticism.

Dave Roberts was legit pissed when informed about BattingPracticeTshirtGate. “I take it personally when someone questions our professionalism,” Roberts said. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 29, 2018

Simpson’s viewpoint is especially cringe-worthy when you consider MLB’s current plight in attracting younger fans.

MLB Network Radio’s Grant Paulsen, for one, believes Simpson is part of the problem, not the solution.

.@Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson had a disagreement with the @Dodgers batting practice outfits during last night's game. @granthpaulsen says it isn't a surprise that the game's fan base is older and not getting any younger. #ChopOn #Dodgers 🔽LISTEN🔽 pic.twitter.com/HFDjAsHb3F — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 29, 2018

And then you have Simpson’s flagrant abandoning of nuance. For example, Utley, who Simpson focused on for wearing a “K” t-shirt during warmups, actually was wearing an anti-cancer shirt.

Here’s some useful context from ESPN’s Keith Olbermann who, of course, is no stranger to offering polarizing takes:

1. I love Joe Simpson

2. But he’s wrong

3. Mostly because the t-shirt he ripped Utley for, reads “K Cancer”

4. Being anti-anti-cancer-shirt is a bad look

5. Teams used to hit in full game uniforms; the first BP shirts: Phils, Yanks, 1979-80, were literally… t-shirts. https://t.co/hEQkoQS9Wz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 29, 2018

It wasn’t just the media that jumped down Simpson’s throat, however. Fans also were understandably annoyed by the particularly obnoxious rant.

Here’s Caray’s defense of his broadcast partner:

I’m not the guy taking BP in Capri-mimicking pants, no socks, and no ‘’uniform.’’ My partner merely pointed it out. Only mlb teamhesxseen be so non-‘’uniform.’’ Why not wear MLB-issued BP jerseys with names on road so paying customers know who’s who? Lighten up. https://t.co/s40vjMFbVP — Chip Caray (@kapaya1234) July 29, 2018

FOX Sports Radio correspondent Chuck Kelly, who shared the clip Olbermann replied to, defended Simpson and attacked millennials — because of course.

Two points to all the vile and off-point replies. 1) Not a single person that replied has ever worn the Dodgers uniform. Joe Simpson did. But it was before Millennials were hatched. 2) Joe knows first hand what the expectations of the great Dodger organization look like. — Chuck Kelly (@ChuckKellypbp) July 29, 2018

Annoyed yet, baseball fans?

The Athletic’s Chad Moriyama, who also tweeted a since-viral video of Simpson’s rant, took a lighthearted approach by asking Dodgers utilityman Enrique Hernandez to wear a tuxedo during warmups.

Hello @kikehndez, I'm a big fan as you can tell. I don't usually make requests to players, but if you could take batting practice tomorrow in a tuxedo, that would be swell. Thank you. — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) July 29, 2018

Hernandez’s response was … perfect.

As we previously said, everyone has the right have their own opinions. And Simpson certainly has more credibility than most in this area, given he’s a former MLB player, and all.

Still, MLB has enough problems in shaking its “old-man’s game” stigma without having to worry about someone like Simpson, who seems hell-bent on crafting baseball in his image.

In the word’s of your own partner, Joe: lighten up.