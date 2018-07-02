Brazil Vs. Mexico Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

14th minute, 0-0: Mexico’s high pressure continues to make life difficult for Brazil, which is struggling to establish a tempo to its play or to even maintain possession in a dangerous part of the field.

Ninth minute 0-0: Mexico has been every bit as good as Brazil so far, surprising many who expected the South Americans to dominate possession and territory from the opening whistle.

Fifth minute, 0-0: Brazil’s Neymar shoots on goal from 25 yards out, but Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa punches it clear.

Second minute, 0-0: Brazil goalkeeper Alisson fails to punch Andres Guardado’s cross clear of his penalty area. The ball falls to Mexico’s Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, whose shot is blocked out for a corner kick. It’s good early attacking pressure from Mexico.

Kickoff: Brazil vs. Mexico is underway.

Here we go! #BRAMEX Quick match prediction time 👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

Pregame: Here are the starting lineups:

#BRAMEX // This is how they are shaping up in Samara…#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LNwCYsrKTP — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

9:30 a.m. ET: Mexico’s soccer team faces its ultimate test en route to its own promised land.

Brazil and Mexico will face off Monday in a 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game. Mexico has suffered elimination in the round of 16 at the last six World Cups, and El Tri is determined to end its hex at this stage this summer.

Brazil always is a contender to win the World Cup, and the South American soccer power is expected to dispatch Mexico during its road to glory.

The teams have met four times at previous World Cups. Brazil won their first three meetings — 4-0 in 1950, 5-0 in 1954, 2-0 in 1962 — but Mexico earned a goal-less draw in World Cup 2014 in Brazil.

In their four previous World Cup matches with Mexico, Brazil have never conceded a goal against El Tri, outscoring them 11-0 in those encounters.

Brazil vs. Mexico will kick off at 10 a.m. Join us right here for all the action from Samara.