Brewers’ Josh Hader Won’t Be Suspended, Will Undergo Sensitivity Training

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Major League Baseball will not suspend Josh Hader after several old tweets resurfaced from the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher’s Twitter account during Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Hader, who posted racial and homophobic tweets when he was 17-years-old, apologized for what he said, saying it doesn’t reflect who he is as a person today.

The league decided to not suspend the 24-year-old, but he will need to attend sensitivity training, as well as take part in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

MLB issued the following statement today regarding @Brewers pitcher Josh Hader: pic.twitter.com/cFyyCjlF7h — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 18, 2018

Hader’s Twitter account since has been deleted and Brewers general manager David Stearns issued his own statement regarding the pitcher, saying he’s been a good teammate.

“Those of us who have come to know Josh do not believe that these posts are representative of his beliefs,” Stearns said in the statement. “He has been a good teammate and contributor to the team in every way.”

Hader is 2-0 on the season with seven saves, a 1.50 ERA and 89 strikeouts, the most among relievers in the league.