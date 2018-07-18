Brewers’ Josh Hader Won’t Be Suspended, Will Undergo Sensitivity Training

Major League Baseball will not suspend Josh Hader after several old tweets resurfaced from the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher’s Twitter account during Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Hader, who posted racial and homophobic tweets when he was 17-years-old, apologized for what he said, saying it doesn’t reflect who he is as a person today.
The league decided to not suspend the 24-year-old, but he will need to attend sensitivity training, as well as take part in diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Hader’s Twitter account since has been deleted and Brewers general manager David Stearns issued his own statement regarding the pitcher, saying he’s been a good teammate.
“Those of us who have come to know Josh do not believe that these posts are representative of his beliefs,” Stearns said in the statement. “He has been a good teammate and contributor to the team in every way.”
Hader is 2-0 on the season with seven saves, a 1.50 ERA and 89 strikeouts, the most among relievers in the league.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP