Brian Johnson Discusses Hitting, Challenges Nationals Bring To Red Sox

Brian Johnson will look to recreate some of what he did at the dish in college Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.

The Boston Red Sox lefty, who is making a spot start at Nationals Park, hit pretty well at the University of Florida, slugging a .324 average with 15 home runs, 91 RBIs and 63 runs in his collegiate career. He even had a grand slam during his 2011 season.

The lefty caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin on Sunday to talk about his Tuesday start, his impressive Sunday batting practice as well as how quickly hitting comes back to the pitcher when he steps in the batter’s box.

To hear Johnson’s comments on hitting and the challenges the Nationals bring, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images