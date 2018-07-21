Brian Johnson Looking To Find Groove After Rejoining Red Sox’s Rotation

The Boston Red Sox opened their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 victory at Comerica Park on Friday, and they’ll send Brian Johnson to the mound Saturday to try and secure the series win.

Johnson has been a valuable member of the Red Sox’s staff, both in the rotation and the bullpen, posting a 1-2 record with a 4.20 ERA in the first half. Detroit, meanwhile, will counter with right-hander Mike Fiers, who has acquitted himself well in his career against the Red Sox.

For his part, Johnson is eager to help the Red Sox continue their recent hot streak that has seen them grab a 5 1/2 game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East.

To hear from Johnson, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images