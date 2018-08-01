Brian Johnson To Start For Red Sox In Thursday’s Series Opener Vs. Yankees

Brian Johnson probably wasn’t expecting to start Thursday against the New York Yankees, but things don’t always go as planned.

Chris Sale was scheduled to get the ball in the series opener at Fenway Park, but the left-hander was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with shoulder inflammation, thrusting Johnson into action.

In turn, Johnson will make his seventh start of the season opposite fellow southpaw CC Sabathia. For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports