British Open 2018 Live Stream: Watch Tiger Woods, Rest Of First Round Online

Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland will play host to the 2018 British Open, beginning Thursday with first-round action.

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion and ranks among the favorites to win the Claret Jug, but he’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and others.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2018 Open Championship online:

When: Thursday, July 19, at 12:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: TheOpen.com

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images