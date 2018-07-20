British Open 2018 Live Stream: Watch Tiger Woods, Rest Of Second Round Online

Action is underway at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland with Kevin Kisner sitting atop the 2018 British Open leaderboard at 5-under-par after Thursday’s first round.
He has a one-stroke lead over Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau and Zander Lombard. Rory McIlroy is among the stars within striking distance at 2-under-par, while Tiger Woods is even despite some early birdies during Round 1.
Here’s how to watch the second round of the 2018 Open Championship online:
When: Friday, July 20, at 12:30 a.m. ET
Live Stream: TheOpen.com
Thumbnail photo via Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
