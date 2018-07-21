Brock Holt Already Feeling Better After Suffering Knee Contusion Vs.Tigers

Brock Holt left Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after suffering a right knee contusion during the fourth inning.

After David Price got John Hicks to line out to left with the bases loaded, left fielder Andrew Benintendi uncorked a wild throw that sailed to the backstop, setting off a wild sequence. Price retrieved the ball and had Jeimer Candelario hung up between second and third. Candelario raced back to second and Price fired a throw to double him off. The throw brought Holt in front of the base and Candelario’s foot caught the second baseman’s knee while sliding back into the base.

Holt was removed from the game and isn’t in the lineup Saturday for Game 2 at Comerica Park. He is listed as day-to-day.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Holt before the game, and he noted he already is feeling better.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images