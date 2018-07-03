Brock Holt Discusses Approach Against Max Scherzer In Win Vs. Nationals

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

In a game where Rick Porcello stole the show, Brock Holt’s night shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Red Sox super utility had a strong night at the dish, going 3-for-3 with a run in Boston’s 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

After the game, he caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about the approach Holt had against Nats ace Max Scherzer, as well as his thoughts on Porcello’s three-run double.

