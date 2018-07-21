Brock Holt Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Red Sox Utility Man

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox lost an important part of their team Friday night, but it appears it won’t be for long.

Super utility man Brock Holt exited the Sox’s 1-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning after getting clipped by Jeimer Candelario, who was sliding back into second base. The contact sent Holt tumbling, resulting in a right knee contusion.

Before Saturday’s game against the Tigers, Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on the 30-year-old.

“He’s doing OK. Just a little bit sore,” Cora told reporters, via MassLive. “Trying to stay away from him today and tomorrow. Hopefully he can start on Monday.”

Holt can do a little bit of everything and has been integral to the Red Sox’s success this season. He’s able to field seven different positions, and has been hitting .287 for Boston this campaign. Though his loss hurts, the Red Sox are fortunate to have fellow utility man Tzu-Wei Lin on the roster in addition to Eduardo Nunez, who has shared a similar role as Holt in 2018.