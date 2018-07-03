Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Excited To Play With ‘Elite’ Goalie Tuukka Rask

WIth the departure of backup goaltender Anton Khudobin, the Boston Bruins needed to find another netminder behind Tuukka Rask.

They made out pretty well in their search by landing Jaroslav Halak, a longtime starter at the NHL level who most recently played for the New York Islanders, on a two-year deal.

Backing up Rask will be a new role for Halak, who was quick to say that he just wants to contribute however needed. But when discussing his potential fit, Halak expressed some excitement to join forces with an “elite” goalie in Rask.

“I’ll try to help out any way I can,” Halak said, via a team-provided transcript. “I’ll try to fit in as soon as possible. We’ll see what happens. I’m 33, I know Tuukka [Rask] is a little younger than me. I’m just looking forward to be with him. I know he’s an elite goalie and he proved that every year. Every time I get the chance, I’ll try to help out and we’ll see what happens.”

Last season the backup role proved to be an important one, as Khudobin saw some extended time in November when Rask went cold. The time off for Rask, however, proved important as he went on an absolute tear afterward.

