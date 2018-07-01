Bruins Reportedly Sign Defenseman John Moore To Five-Year Contract

The Boston Bruins reportedly have bolstered their defensive core.

The Bruins on Sunday signed 27-year-old left-shot defenseman John Moore to a five-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Moore $2.75 million annually.

Big deal for John Moore. He is going to the #Bruins on a 5-year deal at $2.75 million AAV. #TSN — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2018

Bruins get their LH shot defenseman — John . Moore. UFA via NJD. Total 5 years x $2.75M. Provides heft behind Chara on left side D. — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) July 1, 2018

So, what are the Bruins getting in Moore?

The Illinois native has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Rangers, the Arizona Coyotes and, most recently, the New Jersey Devils. Over his eight-year career, Moore has scored 32 goals and tallied 67 assists while being a minus-32 player.

The reported signing means the Bruins now have four left-shot blueliners on their roster: Moore, Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug and the recently extended Matt Grzelcyk. Whether the signing of Moore is a precursor to a trade for, say, a top-six forward, remains to be seen.

One player who won’t be playing wing for Boston next season, though, is John Tavares, who signed a seven-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images