Bruins Sign Sean Kuraly To Three-Year Contract Through 2020-21 Season

The Boston Bruins’ bottom two lines have taken a hit in recent days, with Riley Nash signing a three-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tim Schaller inking a two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

But Sean Kuraly isn’t going anywhere, and he just landed a raise.

The Bruins announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Kuraly to a three-year contract through the 2020-21 season with an annual cap hit of $1.275 million. Kuraly, who had been arbitration eligible, was a dependable bottom-six forward for the Bruins during the 2017-18 season, recording six goals and eight assists for 14 points.

Boston originally acquired Kuraly along with a 2016 first-round pick (Trent Frederic), on July 1, 2015, in a trade that sent goaltender Martin Jones to the San Jose Sharks. Kuraly, 25, appeared in eight regular season games with the Bruins in 2016-17 before joining Boston’s lineup on a full-time basis in 2017-18.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also announced Tuesday, via a press release, that Boston has signed forward Anton Blidh to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $650,000. Blidh, 23, appeared in 71 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2017-18, recording 11 goals and 15 assists for a career-high 26 points.