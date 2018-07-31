Bryce Harper Trade Rumors: What Will Nationals Do With Star Outfielder?

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Washington Nationals have a decision to make, and they have just a few hours to make it.

With the 4 p.m. ET deadline rapidly approaching, the Nationals must make up their minds as to whether they want to trade star outfielder Bryce Harper.

Harper will be a free agent at season’s end, and while he’s not having an MVP-caliber season, he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for a contending team. The Nationals, meanwhile, are lingering in playoff contention — they’re 5 1/2 games back in the wild-card race. But if there’s concern about their ability to re-sign Harper, it might make sense to move him and get at least something back for him.

ESPN’s Buster Olney is among those who firmly believe the Nats could move Harper before the deadline.

“It really comes down to what the Nationals’ ownership believes about whether Bryce would re-sign there during the course of the upcoming offseason after he becomes a free agent,” Olney said Tuesday morning on ESPN. “If they do not believe he’ll re-sign there, it makes absolute sense today to make a trade. They have been in contact with other teams. They’re going through that process of weighing offers … If I had to bet the family farm back in Vermont one way or the other, I think by the end of the day, he’s on another team.”

Olney also listed the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers as teams that might look to swing a deal for Harper.

Others, however, aren’t as convinced a trade will go down.

There's going to be a lot of Bryce Harper hysteria out there today, but the chances of him being moved by 4 p.m. are extremely remote, sources say. (If this is wrong and he's in another uniform in 6 hours, feel free to tweet me). #Nationals — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2018

rivals continue to believe bryce harper is long shot to be traded. nats are only 5.5 games out & they'd risk fan revolt. also, they wouldn't get haul as rental. o's did well getting yusniel plus 4 for machado. but market is better for a ss/3B & manny was hitting 100 points higher — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

There’s also this from the Washington Post’s Jorge Castillo, who said ownership is making the call on this one.

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

However, things certainly can change. The Nationals reportedly are dealing with clubhouse issues, and maybe change would be seen as a positive development. Not only that, there are ways the Nationals could trade Harper, turn around and make another trade and still be in contention.

Time will tell, but time is also running out.

UPDATE (10:36 a.m. ET): Well. So much for that … at least we think.