Byron Scott Calls Out Marcus Smart For Reported ‘Disgust’ With Celtics

Marcus Smart, as you might’ve heard, reportedly is “hurt and disgusted” the Boston Celtics haven’t approached him about a new contract.

And, well, Byron Scott isn’t about that life.

Prior to Boston’s summer league victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Scott joined ESPN’s “The Jump” and was asked about Smart’s situation. The former NBA player and head coach didn’t hold back, saying Smart, a restricted free agent, needs to “sit back, relax” and realize the NBA is a business.

Watch Scott talk about the 24-year-old guard in the video below:

Scott probably has a point.

Still, it remains possible that Smart’s camp simply is posturing, and the Oklahoma State product holds no contempt toward the C’s front office. Former Celtics assistant Walter McCarty, for one, believes the reports about Smart are a bunch of hogwash.

Despite Smart’s reported anger toward the franchise that drafted him, the fiery guard reportedly is “prepared” to accept the team’s one-year, $6 million qualifying offer.

