Celtics Coach Reportedly Accused Of Taking Bribes While Head Coach At Penn

Jerome Allen appears to be in some hot water.

The Boston Celtics assistant coach reportedly was described in an indictment filed Thursday against Miami businessman Philip Esformes, according to Michael Smith, David Voreacos and Eben Novy-Williams of Bloomberg. The indictment names a Philadelphia college coach who allegedly took money and gifts so that Esformes’ son, Morris, could attend the school.

Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Allen is that coach. He was the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania from 2009-2015. Allen and the school are not mentioned specifically in the indictment, and Allen, who is named as Coach 2 in the indictment, is not charged with a crime.

Per the indictment, Allen received $74,000 in the form of money, trips on a private jet and a recruiting trip to Miami to help Morris Esformes gain admission to Penn. Since Penn and other Ivy League schools don’t offer scholarships, Allen was asked to label him as a “recruited basketball player” to help his chances of admission.

Philip Esformes allegedly wired Allen $53,000 over three separate wire transfers during 2014. Morris Esformes currently is a rising senior at Penn.

The Celtics hired Allen in July 2015. Allen did not respond to comment, per Bloomberg.

Philip Esformes was arrested in 2016 and is charged with health-care fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and bribery.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images