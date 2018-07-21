Celtics Fans Will Love Gordon Hayward’s Impressive Rehab Update Video

Of all the updates Gordon Hayward has shared throughout his injury recovery, the one he offered Saturday might be the most encouraging.

The Boston Celtics forward, of course, has been out since breaking his left ankle in the first game of the 2017-18 season. But Hayward, who recently revealed he’s resumed dunking off his left foot, sure looks like he’ll be ready to rock in time for next season.

In an Instagram video he shared Saturday morning, Hayward can be seen cutting, draining step-back 3-pointers and taking “defenders” off the dribble. It’s a welcome sight for Celtics fans, who understandably can’t wait to see the 28-year-old return to game action with Boston.

(You can click here to watch the video.)

As you might or might not have noticed, C’s guard Terry Rozier (Instagram username “gmb_chum12”) had a great reaction in the comments section.

“Locking that s–t up in practice lol,” Rozier wrote. “(flex emoji) I see you.”

In other Celtics news: Marcus Smart recently re-signed on a four-year deal, and Abdel Nader’s tenure in Boston is over.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images