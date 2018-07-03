Celtics’ Gamble On Coach Brad Stevens Looks Ingenious Five Years Later

Given the rapid rise of the Boston Celtics in the post-Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett era, it might be hard to believe it’s already been five years since the franchise hired Butler’s Brad Stevens to be its 17th head coach on July 3, 2013.

And given Stevens’ remarkable success in his five years on the C’s bench, it’s even harder to fathom that hiring him was a huge gamble at the time.

Esteemed basketball writer Howard Beck, then of the New York Times, called the hire “a stunner.”

Remember, Stevens had never coached a major college basketball program. He took mid-major Butler to back-to-back national championship games but lost both. Stevens also was just 36 years when Boston hired him, making him the youngest head coach in the NBA until Ty Lue was promoted to the role with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

The history of college coaches coming into the NBA and having success wasn’t very good before Stevens. Even some of the best college coaches of all-time, including John Calipari and Rick Pitino, were never able to find much success at the pro level. Larry Brown remains the only coach ever to win both an NCAA title and an NBA Finals.

But Stevens is paving the way for more college coaches to get an NBA opportunity because he has been a home run for the Celtics, and it’s quite possible to argue he’s the best coach in pro basketball (or at least a firm second behind San Antonio Spurs legend Gregg Popovich).

The Celtics, under Stevens, have improved their win total in each of the five seasons he’s been at the helm.

2013-14: 25-57, missed playoffs

2014-15: 40-42, lost in first round

2015-16: 48-34, lost in first round

2016-17: 53-29, lost in conference finals

2017-18: 55-27, lost in conference finals

Last season was Stevens’ finest coaching job, making it absolutely absurd that he finished third in Coach of the Year voting.

He lost his second-best player, Gordon Hayward, for the entire campaign five minutes into the opening game. Kyrie Irving, the team’s best player, was lost for the season in March. Just about every other notable player for the Celtics missed multiple games with an injury, except rookie Jayson Tatum. Despite all of the challenges, and not having Irving or Hayward for the entire playoffs, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1, defeated the favored Philadelphia 76ers in just five games and took LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the conference finals.

Stevens has drawn rave reviews from rival coaches and players, and of course, his own players. NBA legend Kobe Bryant also gave Stevens a ton of praise during the 2018 playoffs.

The Celtics have an incredibly bright future, and their roster, one loaded with All-Star veterans and talented young players, is the primary reason why. But Stevens’ brilliant coaching is No. 2 on the list, and his ability to maximize the production of all his players — look at the dropoff many players go through when they leave Stevens and the C’s — has earned him the respect of his peers.

C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge loves to make bold moves — just look at many of his trades. But his boldest move arguably was hiring a 36-year-old Stevens in 2013, and the decision, so far, has been everything the Celtics could have hoped for, and possibly more.

