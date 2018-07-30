Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Jokingly Calls Out MLB For This Clever Tweet

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Gordon Hayward and his wife, Robyn, are expecting their third daughter in January.

The news of the Hayward’s player to be named later instantly went viral, as the Boston Celtics star didn’t appear overly excited when pink balloons emerged as part of the family’s gender reveal video. Nonetheless, Hayward informed his crew that “Daddy’s always happy.”

So when Major League Baseball used Hayward’s now-infamous line as part of a tweet about Chipper Jones’ newest child, the veteran forward jokingly brought on some legal action.

Nice to see Hayward is being a good sport about this bizarre situation.

Aside from being happy about the upcoming addition to his family, we have a feeling Hayward must be pretty stoked about the 2018-19 NBA season.

