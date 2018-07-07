Celtics’ Robert Williams Flashes In Debut, But Leaves With Knee Injury

After a concerning beginning to his NBA career, Robert Williams III finally made his summer league debut for the Boston Celtics on Friday.

And although the No. 27 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft impressed while on the floor, a knee injury wound up cutting his night short.

Williams scored four points (a dunk and a midrange jumper) and pulled down two rebounds in six minutes in Boston’s 95-89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. But he left the game and didn’t return after suffering a knee contusion in the first quarter.

Here are the highlights from Williams’ debut:

Obviously, it’s hard to take anything out of summer league, especially the first game. Still, Williams showed high energy off the bench (a good sign, considering his lackadaisical blunders thus far) and displayed the kind of athleticism that led many to once consider him a potential lottery pick.

Williams talked about the injury after the game, revealing an inadvertent bump re-aggravated some preexisting tendentious. He doesn’t expect the injury to be a long-term issue, however.

“Coach is just more worried about my body, worried about protecting it. Not wanting to risk anything,” the 20-year-old said. ” … I’ve been dealing with it a little bit, but the great trainers we have at Boston got it under control.”

It doesn’t seem as if Williams’ injury is too serious, but it’s nevertheless something worth monitoring going forward.

His status for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets is up in the air.

Robert Williams (knee contusion) says he will rest and work through treatment and see how he feels tomorrow before making a decision on whether or not he can play. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2018

While Williams understandably was the focus of Boston’s summer league opener, some familiar faces also had noteworthy nights.

Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele led the C’s with 16 points each, while Jabari Bird scored 14 points in the victory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images