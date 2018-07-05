Celtics Sign First-Round Draft Pick Robert Williams To Rookie Contract

The Boston Celtics announced the singing of 2018 first-round draft pick Robert Williams to his rookie contract Thursday. The financial details and contract term were not disclosed.

The 20-year-old Texas A&M product was selected by Boston with the 27th pick in the first round.

Williams got off to a rocky start with the C’s after he overslept his introductory conference call with the media, then missed a summer league practice in Boston because he missed a flight.

If the Celtics are able to help Williams correct these mistakes, he should turn into a quality role player for Boston’s bench. His explosive athleticism, interior defense and rim protection could prove valuable for the Celtics during a 2018-19 campaign where expectations for most fans will be an NBA Finals appearance or bust.

Williams’ first game action with the Celtics could come Friday night when Boston opens summer league play against the Philadelphia 76ers in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports