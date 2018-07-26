Celtics’ Terry Rozier Joins This Sneaker Company For Great Reason

Terry Rozier intends to earn respect among marketers just like he did in the basketball world.

The Boston Celtics point guard announced Thursday in an interview with Bleacher Report he has signed an endorsement contract with Puma and will wear the apparel company’s sneakers starting next season. Rozier wore Nike sneakers during his breakout 2017-18 season, despite having no formal affiliation with the company. He now seeks to headline Puma’s re-launched NBA roster, which also includes Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III, the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Me signing with Puma is basically letting you know, I’m taking over the Puma world,” Rozier said. You got guys taking over Adidas, you got guys taking over Nike, whatever. I’m competing with the Puma world and I’m taking over that s–t. From the jump. That’s my whole thing. I feel like I’m going to turn it up because — I ain’t gonna knock nobody on Puma, but I feel like I’m very marketable, I’m the guy that they needed to sign.

“It’s like me being at recess when I was little. I can have my fun with this. Obviously I looked at who they went and signed and I say it again. I support everyone in the Puma family and I’m not knocking anybody, but this is recess for me and I’m going to have as much fun as I can, and I’ma take it over.”

Rozier, 24, joins Gordon Hayward among Celtics players apparel companies are pushing to sign.

Rozier spectacularly filled in for an injured Kyrie Irving last spring, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 19 postseason games. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Celtics and might become a restricted free agent next summer.

If the business of the NBA ultimately takes Rozier to a new city in the near future, he has no doubts he’ll remain a key part of Team Puma.

