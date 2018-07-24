Celtics Trade Forward Abdel Nader To Thunder For Guard Rodney Purvis

Photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

Abdel Nader no longer will be a member of the Boston Celtics, but his tenure isn’t ending as originally planned.

Nader reportedly was set to be cut by the Celtics, given his contract was partially guaranteed. In doing that, however, Boston still would have been on the hook for $450 thousand of Nader’s deal.

But it appears a mutually beneficial offer came along.

Monday night the Celtics traded the forward and cash considerations to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for guard Rodney Purvis.

The Celtics are expected to waive Purvis, whose contract is non-guaranteed. If they do complete that transaction, they will give themselves some much-needed financial space to keep them away from the luxury tax.

Nader never got the chance to get into a rhythm and play with much regularity as a rookie due to the sheer depth of Boston’s roster. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game over 48 contests, one of which being a start.

He spent the previous season with the Maine Red Claws of the G League, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the process. Nader has shown he has the ability to shoot the lights out of the building, finish well at the rim and guard from the paint to the perimeter.

With the Thunder, he’ll get a fresh opportunity to do just that with a team that is looking to rebound from a first-round playoff exit this past season.