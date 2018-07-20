Charles Barkley Sets Bar Low For Lakers In Year 1 With LeBron James

The NBA’s Western Conference will be absolutely loaded in the upcoming season.

Aside from the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, the West is stacked with contenders from the James Harden-led Houston Rockets to the Oklahoma City Thunder all the way down to the new-look San Antonio Spurs. And we can’t forget about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs in the past five seasons, but that likely will change with James leading the franchise next year. But will the Purple and Gold be a true contender in the West? Charles Barkley isn’t sold.

“They’re a number five seed, maybe six, in the West,” Barkley said Thursday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “I don’t think they’re better than Oklahoma City. I don’t think they’re better than the Denver Nuggets.

“The Rockets, to me, are the surprise team. I think they have regressed. I’m a big Trevor Ariza fan, I love Trevor Ariza. Minnesota’s better than the Lakers. As great as LeBron is, I see them as a four, five, six seed.”

Barkley noted that some of the Lakers’ other free-agent acquisitions — Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — were signed to sell tickets while the team waits to truly contend in 2019.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka claims the signing were made as part of a strategy to beat the Warriors by focusing on versatile defenders. LA reportedly will look into playing James at center next season alongside Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in what would be their version of Golden State’s “death lineup.”

Will it be enough to challenge for the conference title in Year 1 of James’ reign in LA? It seems doubtful, but you never can count out the King.

