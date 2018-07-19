Charlie Villanueva Has Interesting Story About Raptors Abruptly Trading Him

Charlie Villanueva once was traded from the Raptors, much to his surprise. Sound familiar?
That’s the situation DeMar DeRozan finds himself in after getting traded from Toronto to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard north of the border. DeRozan clearly was not happy about the deal, appearing to lash out at his now-former team on Instagram.
But who can blame him? He appeared a big part of the team’s future after he devoted nine seasons to the Raptors, grinding it out from being in the cellar of the NBA to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, DeRozan isn’t the only one to abruptly get sent out of town. Villanueva, who was drafted by the Raptors in 2005 and played his rookie year there before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, has a similar story.
Though the Raptors weren’t run by the same group as now, Villanueva detailed his experience on Twitter.
While it obviously must be tough for DeRozan to go, Villanueva’s point remains, sports are a business.
Still, the parallels between both players’ departure from Toronto certainly is interesting.
