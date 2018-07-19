Charlie Villanueva Has Interesting Story About Raptors Abruptly Trading Him

Charlie Villanueva once was traded from the Raptors, much to his surprise. Sound familiar?

That’s the situation DeMar DeRozan finds himself in after getting traded from Toronto to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard north of the border. DeRozan clearly was not happy about the deal, appearing to lash out at his now-former team on Instagram.

But who can blame him? He appeared a big part of the team’s future after he devoted nine seasons to the Raptors, grinding it out from being in the cellar of the NBA to the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, DeRozan isn’t the only one to abruptly get sent out of town. Villanueva, who was drafted by the Raptors in 2005 and played his rookie year there before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, has a similar story.

Though the Raptors weren’t run by the same group as now, Villanueva detailed his experience on Twitter.

I remember when Bryan Colangelo and Sam Mitchell told me I wasn’t getting traded from Toronto, and Sam saying “if Micheal Jordan comes out of retirement is the only way we trading you” Literally the next day I was traded to Milwaukee. — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 19, 2018

Trades, Free Agencies shouldn’t be taken personal, the NBA is a business — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 19, 2018

If Michael Jordan, the best to ever play the game, can’t finish his career with Chicago, what does that tell you? Same goes with Pippen, Ewing, Malone and the list goes on — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 19, 2018

Oh and Michael Jordan never did come out of retirement. Lol — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 19, 2018

While it obviously must be tough for DeRozan to go, Villanueva’s point remains, sports are a business.

Still, the parallels between both players’ departure from Toronto certainly is interesting.

