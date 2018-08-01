Charlie Weis Sheds Light On Level Of Fun At Patriots Training Camp

In addition to a number of other storylines surrounding the team, the sports world recently has become obsessed about the level of fun the New England Patriots have.

While ex-Patriots linebacker Cassius Marsh clearly didn’t have a grand ‘ole time during his tenure in New England, several Pats players, both past and present, have expressed how much they’ve enjoyed playing for the franchise.

During Tuesday’s edition of Barstool Radio’s “Evening Yak,” we got a coach’s perspective on the issue from Charlie Weis, who served as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2004. While Weis admitted he never was overly concerned about how much fun players were having, he explained what made training camp sessions enjoyable for both players and coaches.

Is Patriots camp actually fun? Former Pats Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis let's the Evening Yak guys know pic.twitter.com/xXLC65FiGI — Barstool Radio (@BarstoolRadio) July 31, 2018

While the Patriots might demand more from their players and feature a stricter method of operations, the hard work and sacrifice annually has paid off in the form of trips to the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports