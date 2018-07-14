Check Out New Era’s Eye-Popping Hat Collection For 2018 MLB All-Star Game

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is right around the corner.

The game’s best, including Boston Red Sox stars Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez, Craig Kimbrel and Mitch Moreland, will descend on Nationals Park in Washington D.C., on July 17 to showcase their talents in the Mid-Summer Classic.

As is custom, baseball’s best will be rocking special edition All-Star Game hats and they are fresh.

New Era is providing each player with two unique caps — one for practice and one for the game.

The caps were inspired by the fashion trends of the 1980s and 90s, giving them a retro feel. The workout caps are either blue or red, league depending, with the team logo surrounded by stars. As for the in-game hats, they will feature a white front panel with the team’s primary colors adorning the brim and body of the hat.

Take a look at some pics below via New Era:

Wow.

You can check out the entire collection over at New Era.