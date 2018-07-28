Chris Archer Rumors: Yankees Among Teams Trying To Trade For Rays Star

Photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Yankees already have executed two significant deals within the American League East ahead of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline.

They might be far from done, however.

The Bronx Bombers acquired Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton and Toronto Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ in separate deals last week. And the Yankees are one of the teams looking to swing a deal for Tampa Bay Rays ace Chris Archer, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday, citing sources.

But could New York actually make another big trade within its own division? Rosenthal believes the Rays wouldn’t be opposed to working with one of their perennial oppressors.

Some with #Yankees fear #Rays won’t trade Archer within division. But we have seen a number of intra-division trades already. Current GMs generally don’t worry about players “coming back to haunt them.” Works both ways. If TB is going to move Archer, it will take best deal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2018

The Yankees aren’t the only team pursuing Archer, though, and they might not even be the favorite.

Here’s some additional context, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick and Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan:

The #Rays trade talks on Chris Archer are "intensifying'' as the deadline nears, sources say. Still hard to handicap if anyone will ante up with the return Tampa Bay wants. It's a No. 1 starter type of price tag, and he's under team control through 2021. Multiple teams involved. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 28, 2018

Sources: Rays and Padres continue to discuss Chris Archer, and one source says they've made progress. TB has shown a greater willingness than in past to deal him, teams say, but the price remains high, and SD is balking for now. As @jcrasnick said, other teams involved, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2018

This certainly will be a situation worth monitoring as the deadline draws closer.

Archer, 29, is having a down season by his standards, but still is one of the most talented pitchers in the game. In 17 starts this season, the North Carolina native is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA to go along with 102 strikeouts and 31 walks.