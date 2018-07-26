Chris Hogan Ready To Lead Patriots’ New-Look Receiving Corps

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two summers ago, Chris Hogan was one of the new guys in New England.

Now, he’s a veteran leader who will be tasked with spearheading the Patriots’ receiving corps for the first month of the 2018 season.

Among Patriots wideouts, only Julian Edelman has been with the team longer than Hogan, who signed in 2016. And Edelman is staring at a four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension that will kick in once the regular season begins and sideline him until early October.

Hogan projects as the Patriots’ No. 1 wideout until Edelman returns, and with Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola both leaving town this offseason, he’s the only stone-cold lock to make the team’s Week 1 roster at his position.

Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson are new to the system. Phillip Dorsett played a ton in his first season in Foxboro but posted forgettable stats. Kenny Britt has caught two passes in a Patriots uniform. Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron have zero NFL experience. Malcolm Mitchell still is hurt and could be traded any day. Devin Lucien played on four different practice squads last season.

Hogan, meanwhile, has played in 30 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons, catching 98 passes for 1,603 yards and 13 touchdowns. Though he’ll have the luxury of playing alongside superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots’ talented stable of running backs, the pressure will be on the 29-year-old to produce in Edelman’s absence.

That pressure, though, is something Hogan will worry about once the season begins.

“I’m just going to focus on getting those guys and myself ready and the offense ready every week, and just come out here right now and string together good practices,” he said Thursday. “Focus on what we need to do to get better and whatever I can do to help those guys that are new to the team get more better and feel more comfortable in the offense.”

Hogan touched on the topic of leadership several times his chat with reporters, which came after the the Patriots’ first training camp practice. He wants to use his experience to help his fellow receivers, six of whom have joined the team within the last eight months.

“I would love to be a voice in our room and in our offense and just try to be a guy that people can look up to,” Hogan said. “I’m always going to come out here with good energy and a good attitude, and I’m always a guy that’s going to be working hard, so I’m going to come out here every single day and just try to get better.”

This is Hogan’s third training camp with the Patriots and the ninth of his NFL career. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins before breaking through with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

“I think every single year you kind of feel a little bit more comfortable,” he said, “especially just being around the guys and in this team and in this organization. I’m really just trying to come out here and be one of those guys — be a leader and let my play show (my) leadership.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images