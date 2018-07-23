Chris Mannix Gives Two Reasons Why Kyrie Irving Might Stay With Celtics

Kyrie Irving’s future has been a hot topic this summer.

The Celtics point guard can become a free agent next offseason, at which point he’ll likely sign a max contract. The question is whether he’ll stick around Boston or take his talents elsewhere, as there have been rumors that Irving would like to play for the New York Knicks.

In a video for NBC Sports Boston, Chris Mannix gave two reasons why Irving might stay with the Celtics beyond next season: 1) The Celtics are really good, and 2) Boston can offer a max contract with the most dollars and term, something Irving might find appealing given his history of knee injuries.



These reasons aren’t anything new, but Boston definitely has a lot to offer the 26-year-old if he’s open to staying in green for the long haul. Next offseason could be fascinating for the Celtics, who are entering the 2018-19 campaign as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference.

