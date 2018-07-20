Chris Sale, Red Sox Had Memorable Experience At 2018 MLB All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox had five players represent them at Tuesday’s 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Chris Sale got his third consecutive All-Star Game start, giving up one hit while striking out one in one inning.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez each were in the starting lineup for the American League, but the Red Sox stars went a combined 1-for-5 with Martinez notching a single in the first inning.

Mitch Moreland got in the game as a reserve and went 2-for-3, while Craig Kimbrel did not see game action.

After the AL’s 8-6 win in 10 innings, the Red Sox reflected on their experience in the Midsummer Classic.

