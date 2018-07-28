Chris Sale Shouts Out Fenway Park Crowd After Red Sox’s Walk-Off Win

Chris Sale can hear you.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander tossed another gem Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, striking out 10 in six shutout innings at Fenway Park.

While Sale was saddled with a no-decision, the Sox still got the win when Mookie Betts launched a walk-off home run over the Green Monster to give Boston a 4-3 win in 10 innings.

The Fenway Park crowd was raucous all night, and Sale gave a glowing review of the home crowd after the win, saying “as an athlete, it’s everything you want in a home crowd.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images