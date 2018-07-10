Christian Vazquez Injury: Red Sox Reveal Catcher’s Timetable After Surgery

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will have to navigate the dog days of summer without one of their everyday catchers.

Christian Vazquez underwent a “successful pinning procedure” Tuesday at Newton-Wellesley Hospital to repair his fractured right fifth finger, the team announced.

The Red Sox estimated Vazquez’s recovery to take six to eight weeks, which would target his return for late August or early September.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury Saturday night in Kansas City while sliding into second base during Boston’s blowout win over the Royals. The club placed him on the 10-day disabled list the following day.

Vazquez has appeared in 60 of the Red Sox’s 92 games this season, starting 54 at catcher. He’s batting at a .213 clip with three home runs and 14 RBIs while splitting time with Sandy Leon.

Leon should see a significant workload increase over the next two months, while Vazquez’s injury also could provide an opportunity for Blake Swihart. The 26-year-old has played six different positions this season (in addition to designated hitter) but came to the big leagues as a catcher, so he’ll be called on to spell Leon — beginning Tuesday night, when he’ll start behind the dish for the Red Sox’s matchup with the Texas Rangers.