Cleveland DMV Trolls LeBron James With Ironic Attempt To Prevent Smiles

If you’ve ever gotten your picture taken for a driver’s license, then you know smiling is frowned upon during the important photo op.

Well, a Department of Motor Vehicles near Cleveland is taking extraordinary measures to ensure motorists hide their pearly whites.

As you probably have heard, LeBron James recently left the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. And a DMV in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, is taking advantage by featuring a photo of “The King” underneath the camera at its licensing desk.

Check out the following photo, which recently was taken by Ohio native Roni Zemelman:

Of course, that tactic likely will induce more laughs than frowns, but the DMV gets props for an A-plus troll job of James.

Zemelman’s photo, which since has gone viral, has led many to understandably assume Ohioans hate James, who now has spurned the Cavaliers on two occasions. But Zemelman wants people to know Cavs fans harbor no hatred for the future Hall of Famer.

“We Clevelanders still love and appreciate LeBron,” Zemelman told NESN.com. “Some people are interpreting the picture as us hating him. We’re just sad to see him in another uniform.”

Clearly, the mindsets of Cavs are much different now than they were when James signed with the Miami Heat in 2010.

As for James and his curiously constructed supporting cast in L.A., the jury still is out on whether the Lakers can be real contenders next season. Charles Barkley, for one, isn’t expecting much.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images