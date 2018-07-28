Cody Hollister, Injured Patriots Wide Receiver, To Undergo Back Surgery

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister on Saturday offered an unexpected update on his twin brother, Patriots wide receiver Cody Hollister.

Jacob Hollister revealed after New England’s third training camp practice that Cody, who was waived with an injury designation earlier this week and later placed on the Patriots’ reserve/non-football injury list, will undergo back surgery.

“He’s doing really good,” Jacob Hollister said when asked a general question about his brother’s status. “He’s just leaning on God, and that’s how it is. He’s going to get back surgery, and he’s feeling great.”

Cody Hollister will miss the entire 2018 season but is expected to make a full recovery, according to his brother.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in my brother,” Jacob Hollister said. “He’s a warrior. I expect him to be out on the field next year for sure.”

The Hollister twins both joined the Patriots as undrafted free agents last May. Jacob earned a roster spot as New England’s third tight end while Cody spent the 2017 season on the practice squad.

Jacob Hollister was one of the stars of Patriots spring practice and has impressed so far in training camp, as well. He’s in contention to unseat Dwayne Allen as New England’s No. 2 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski.