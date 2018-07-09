Colin Cowherd Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving Over His ‘Three Reputations’

Colin Cowherd is pulling no punches on Kyrie Irving.

Cowherd ripped Irving last week amid rumors the Boston Celtics point guard could consider signing with the New York Knicks in free agency next offseason, and he doubled down Monday by presenting a list of “facts” about Irving’s reputation before, during and after playing alongside LeBron James.

"Pre-LeBron: Can't stay healthy, diva/flake and doesn't elevate the team. Post-LeBron: Celtics get to Game 7 of the ECF without him, doesn't show up for Game 7 and he's hurt again."@ColinCowherd presents the facts about Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/Ub30Co9z3F — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 9, 2018

Irving, of course, asked to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to escape James’ shadow, leading him to Boston, where he had a solid first season that was cut short by a knee injury. His first few months with the Celtics looked like the beginning of a fruitful, long-term relationship between the sides, but some recent rumors — along with Boston’s success in Irving’s absence — have raised questions about his future.

Cowherd, meanwhile, is establishing himself as one of Irving’s biggest skeptics. There’s no denying Irving is one of the NBA’s most talented players, but is winning really his top priority?

That’s what Cowherd can’t help but wonder after last week’s report saying Irving never wanted James to return to Cleveland in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images