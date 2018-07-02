Colombia Vs. England Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will England or Colombia’s respective 2018 FIFA World Cup journey end in agony?

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16. Colombia reached this stage of the tournament by winning Group H, and England arrives in the knockout rounds having finished runner-up in Group G. Plenty has changed since their last World Cup meeting, a game England won 2-0 in 1998, but the Three Lions remain favored over Los Cafeteros.

The Colombia vs. England winner will play Sweden or Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Let’s look at the Colombia vs. England betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Colombia win: +290

England win: +110

Draw: +215

Total goals: 2

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: England win, under

The status of Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez looms large over the contest. He limped out of Colombia’s last game due to a recurring calf injury, which has limited him to just 152 out of 270 minutes during this World Cup. We’d pick Colombia to win with a healthy Rodriguez, but serious doubts remain over his condition. England’s extra rest — head coach Gareth Southgate rotated his lineup in his team’s final group-stage game — is another factor in its favor. Bet on England to win in a close one.

We expect Colombia to dictate play for at least half the game, with England content to launch repeated and rapid counter-attacks. Goal-scoring chances likely will be at premium, which leads us to believe this will be a hard-fought, but low-scoring, game. Bet on the under.