Colombia Vs. England Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Two teams facing high expectations entering the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will play in the Round of 16 on Tuesday when England and Colombia square off.

England played well in the group stage, led by captain Harry Kane’s sensational scoring. Colombia, meanwhile, topped Group H with a win over Senegal on the final day of group stage play but are playing with a less-than-100-percent James Rodriguez.

Here’s how to watch Colombia vs. England online:

When: Tuesday, July 3, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images