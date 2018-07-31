Cordarrelle Patterson Details What It’s Like Being One Of Tom Brady’s Receivers

FOXBORO, Mass — Playing wide receiver for Tom Brady at this point in his career is a double-edged sword.

While it’s nice to catch balls for one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, it means New England Patriots wideouts always need to be on their game, or else their mistakes will be exacerbated.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who was acquired in a trade this offseason from the Oakland Raiders, is learning that through experience as he gets acclimated to Pats training camp.

The 27-year-old has five years of NFL experience under his belt, but with it being just days into camp he’s still building that rapport with the Pats signal-caller.

After practice Monday, Patterson detailed what it’s like to play receiver for Brady.

“I mean it’s Tom Brady, man,” Patterson said. “You better get where the hell you need to be at the right time or you ain’t going to get the ball. So that’s the kind of trust I need to build with him. Like I say sometimes we make mistakes, man, we’re human, nobody’s perfect but God. So I’ve got to keep showing them I can be where I need to be at the right time and the right place.”

Patterson has cemented himself as a useful special teams player over his career, but with the Patriots’ wide receiver situation fairly open — especially the first four weeks of the season with Julian Edelman suspended — he has the chance to become an integral part of the offense.

He has a demonstrated history of being a serviceable receiver, particularly in his rookie season when he was selected to the Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro. In that campaign with the Minnesota Vikings he had 45 catches for 469 yards with four touchdowns. He earned the same honors in 2016, his final season with the Vikings, after grabbing 52 balls for 453 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images