Could Sean Kuraly Fill Bruins’ Need At Third-Line Center Next Season?

Sean Kuraly impressed in the 2017-18 NHL season, and the young forward was rewarded for it.
The Boston Bruins recently signed the 25-year-old to a three-year contract. And with Riley Nash having moved on from the B’s, Kuraly has been presented a massive opportunity to move up on Boston’s center depth chart.
So, does Kuraly have what it takes to be the Bruins’ third-line center next season? Check out NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Andy Brickley break it down in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.
