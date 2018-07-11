Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Watch Real Madrid’s Awesome Tribute Video

Real Madrid hopes fond memories can help ease the sting of the departure of its best player.

The Spanish soccer team honored Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday with an amazing tribute video it published after he joined Juventus in a €112 million (£99 million/$131 million) transfer.

The official Ronaldo highlight video includes some of the best of his club-record 451 Real Madrid goals and many of his winning moments.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid after nine seasons, in which he became the club’s all-time leading goal scorer and helped it win 16 major trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles. The 33-year-old explained in an open letter he wants a new challenge at this stage in his career.

Ronaldo’s exit has sparked anxiety among Real Madrid’s fan-base, which is wondering how their team will replace the greatest player of the modern era. All eyes will be on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who sanctioned Ronaldo’s sale to Juventus and now is responsible for recruiting someone who will further fuel fans’ dreams.