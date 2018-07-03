Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Will Real Madrid Superstar Join Juventus?

Photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer

Has Cristiano Ronaldo reached another turning point in his legendary career?

The soccer superstar might join Juventus from Real Madrid this summer in a transfer worth around €100 million (£88.3 million/$116.5 million), according to Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol, who reported Tuesday on “Jugones” the blockbuster transfer rumor is almost a done deal.

🚨¡LA NOTICIA DEL AÑO en EXCLUSIVA en #JUGONES!🚨 @Cristiano SE VA A LA JUVENTUS por 100 MILLONES de euros. pic.twitter.com/bpyLJfboCd — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 3, 2018

Pederol is thought to have close ties to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and their personal links lead some to believe the Ronaldo to Juventus rumor might become reality.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported Tuesday Juventus is willing to offer Ronaldo a four-year contract worth €30 million (£26.5 million/$35 million) per season. That figure dwarfs the salary of Juventus’ current top earner, Gonzola Higuain, whom the club pays €7.5 million (£6.6 million/$8.7 million) annually.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola also reported talks over a Ronaldo to Juventus transfer are under way, according to ESPN.

The Juventus move would end Ronaldo’s Real Madrid career after nine years, during which he helped the team win four UEFA Champions League, three FIFA Club World Cup and two La Liga (Spanish League) titles among other major honors.