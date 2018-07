Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Croatia thoroughly dominated in the group stage, and now it is looking for a deep run in the elimination rounds.

Vatreni won all three of their Group D matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just one. Now, they’ll be tasked with a skilled Denmark side that finished behind France in Group C after winning one game and drawing in two others.

Here’s how to watch Croatia vs. Denmark online:

When: Sunday, July 1 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV FOX Sports GO