Dallas Sportscaster Dale Hansen Torches Jerry Jones For Anthem Hypocrisy

Dallas WFAA sportscaster Dale Hansen has a message for Jerry Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys owner isn’t going to like it.

Jones recently said that all of his players will be required to stand on the field during the national anthem, despite the NFL allowing players to remain in the locker room if they choose to do so. The NFL and NFLPA currently are working on a solution to the anthem policy and the league reportedly has asked Jones to stop making statements on the matter until a resolution is reached.

While the ‘Boys owner apparently cares deeply about the anthem issue, he hasn’t felt the same moral obligation when his players have been flagged for domestic abuse or drug use. Jones also recently was seen at Cowboys training camp refusing to take his hat off during the national anthem that he so dearly cares for.

And Hansen took him to task for all of it.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been talking this week about getting his football team ready to play in another Super Bowl,” Hansen said. “It has been 22 years since they have, and only three playoff wins in those 22 years. But Jones talks about that almost every year anyway. And he has been talking too much this week about all the problems the NFL is still having off the field.

“Jones and his son Stephen were saying the other day that any player who takes a knee and doesn’t toe the line during the national anthem won’t be playing for the Dallas Cowboys anymore. It’s incredible to me that a player can beat up a woman and play for the Dallas Cowboys. A player can use illegal drugs, time and time again, and still play. But you take a knee to protest the racial injustice in America, and now you’ve crossed a line that he will not allow.

“Jones loves and respects the national anthem so much that when it was being played before the start of practice Saturday, he left his cap on. And when he was told about the mistake he was making, he still left his cap on.

“He who makes the rules apparently doesn’t have to follow them.”

Dale: 1 Jerry: 0.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images